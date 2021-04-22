Los Lunas and Valencia returned to the field last week as the two teams squared off for the first time since the spring of 2019.
Los Lunas earned the victory in the first of two matchups between the schools this year by a score of 10-0, as the young Jaguars squad struggled defensively, committing eight errors.
Alex Tenorio, who started in the circle for the Tigers, was also lights out. Tenorio limited the Jaguars to just two hits and struck out 13 en route to the complete game shutout.
Kylie Garcia and Kendall Ostler led the team offensively, each going 3-for-4. Garcia got the Tigers started in the top of the first with a home run and finished the day with two runs batted in.
LLHS also made their presence felt on the basepaths, stealing ten bases on the day, led by junior Alexxa Torres, who swiped four bags.
After Garcia got the Tigers on the board in the first inning, Jaguars starter Alesha Zamora was able to keep the bats in check until the fourth, when the Tigers put up a three spot. From there, LLHS scored at least twice in every inning the rest of the way to push their lead to double digits.
Zamora pitched all seven innings for the Jags, allowing 10 hits and 10 runs, only four of which were earned, walking two and striking out eight.
Miranda Garcia and Neveah Bracamonto were the only two Jaguars who mustered a hit. Garcia broke up Tenorio’s no hit bid in the fourth inning with a double off the wall, which was just inches from leaving the park and proved to be the closest to scoring the Jaguars would get. Bracamonto would also double later in the game, but would be stranded.
The two teams will meet again at the end of the season, facing off at LLHS on Saturday, June 19.
The Tigers were back in action on Saturday as they hosted a doubleheader against Las Cruces and made a big statement with two mercy rule victories over the Bulldawgs. In the first game, LLHS won 19-3 in three innings, while the second game was decided by a score of 19-0, also in three innings. Despite playing a doubleheader, the two teams only played a total of six innings.
As for the Jaguars, they were still looking for their first win after losing 15-0 at Cibola.
Belen
The Eagles opened their season last week with a 7-6 win over Albuquerque Academy and improved to 3-0 on the year after taking both ends of a Saturday doubleheader at Los Alamos. BHS returned home on Tuesday with a double header against Miyamura.
