The New Mexico High School Coaches Association announced on Monday decisions regarding the status of the 2020 high school all-star games, which were scheduled to be held in Las Cruces on June 5 and 6.
The games for fall and winter sports, football, volleyball, soccer and basketball have been moved to Albuquerque and postponed until July 27-29 to overlap with the coaches clinic. Specific game times have not yet been decided.
All-Star games for baseball, softball and tennis have been canceled in response to the seasons for those sports being canceled.
Traditionally, NMHSCA hosts two football games, two volleyball matches, two soccer matches, four basketball games, six baseball games, three softball games and one tennis match between teams from the north and south.
The teams for the basketball games have not yet been announced, but as it stands Los Lunas is the only county school with athletes who have been selected.
Jordan Arballo and Diego Sanchez will represent the Tigers in boys soccer, while Kati Driscoll will play in the girls soccer game.
Bryce Santana and Walter Baca will represent in football, and Jackie Inman will suit up in the volleyball game.
