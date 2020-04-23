The New Mexico Senior Olympics Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 Ernesto Ramos State Summer Games for safety reasons related to COVID-19 and to refund applicable registration fees.
The board met virtually via Zoom for their regular bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Included in the agenda was the business item on whether the State Summer Games will move forward due to the Covid-19 current status and the governor’s order for social distancing.
The board heard many responses, concerns and notifications from athletes who have registered with the NMSO Headquarters located in Roswell, regarding the cancellation of the State Summer Games planned for June 10-13th at New Mexico State University.
Athletes can be assured that the Board’s decision considered many factors concerning the safety of senior athletes, volunteers and staff.
The 2020 Ernesto Ramos Summer Games are the qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games. Executive Director Cecilia Acosta assured the Board that the National Senior Games Association is currently analyzing potential impacts on State Senior Games and the qualifying process.
NSGA is reviewing several potential scenarios and considering many factors.
The NSGA website and recent newsletter THE LONG RUN, states “If the situation requires that changes are made to the current qualification process, NSGA will continue regular communications with our State Senior Games to share information to athletes”.
All NMSO athletes will receive an email or phone call regarding game cancellation and can expect a full refund minus any processing fees. Athletes who paid with a debit/credit card will be automatically refunded.
All others will receive a check refund from NMSO.
NMSO will post the official notice of Game Cancellation on the website at nmseniorolympics.org.
For more information on all other team tournaments scheduled for the fall, please visit the official website atnmseniorolympics.org or call 575-623-5777.
Other agenda items included a report on EnhanceFitness statewide evidenced based group exercise classes held at 11 sites and a report on the work plan for the Fiscal year 2021 state grant renewal application with NM Aging and Long Term Services.
The next meeting for NMSO Board of Directors is scheduled by virtual Zoom for June 18 at 10:00 a.m.
