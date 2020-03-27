The New Mexico Activities Association has announced the cancellation of the rest of the spring sports season and the state spirit championships following the New Mexico Public Education Department announcing all of the schools will shift to learn-at-home models due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak across the state.
“Based on the recent directive from the New Mexico Public Education Department that schools will close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, the NMAA and its Board of Directors have canceled the 2020 State Spirit Championships, the 2020 Spring Sports Season, and all remaining activities for the current school year, “ the NMAA said in a release.
Initially, the NMAA had announced the suspension of all activities through at least Wednesday, April 1, when the board of directors was scheduled to meet again to determine the next steps in advance of the planned re-opening of the schools on April 6.
With PED announcing that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will sign an executive order to instruct all schools to move to a learn-at-home model for the rest of the school year to allow schools to remain closed, the NMAA board meeting was pushed up to 12 p.m. on Friday.
The NMAA originally announced the suspension of the season on Friday, March 13, but many of the state’s school districts, including Los Lunas Schools, had already announced the cancellation of games involving schools within their districts.
Los Lunas superintendent Dana Sanders is among those sitting on the board of directors for the NMAA.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
