Following the extension of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order through at least May 15, the New Mexico Activities Association has announced the postponement of the organizations board meeting, originally scheduled for May 6, until Friday, May 15.
“When the governor came out and said the stay at home orders were extended to May 15, the Board of Directors decided that at the May 6 meeting we still wouldn’t have any new information,” Marquez said in a video released by the NMAA. “We have now changed the board meeting to May 15.”
Marquez also clarified the decision to shut down spring sports, which she stresses was made by the governor’s office with support from the NMAA, not by the NMAA alone.
“So, when the governor’s office decided to close schools, that includes athletics and activities,” Marquez said. “I know sometimes people say it’s the NMAA, we are supportive of the governor and the public education department, so when schools are closed we do not have education-based athletics and activities.”
In addition, Marquez stressed once again the entire state must be in a position to allow high school athletics to resume before any individual school or district can resume activities.
“My job at the NMAA is to make sure athletics and activities include a level playing field and what is good for large schools is also good for small schools and good for all over the state,” Marquez said. “At this point, it will be a statewide yes or no. We will not be going county by county.”
For organizations planning to hold virtual competitions this summer, Marquez said groups under the NMAA’s jurisdiction will be allowed to compete in those competitions pending final approval from the board of directors.
“We say no athletics and no activities, but that cutoff date that we’ve been talking about has been Memorial Day weekend. If we can do something virtually this summer, past Memorial Day weekend, then I believe it would be good for the kids to be involved,” she said. “FFA is going to go to the board of directors as well because they’re in the same situation as Educators Rising and Speech and Debate. We will talk to the board of directors and get their blessing that yes, we will be able to do that this summer.”
Finally, she addressed concerns over the possibility fall sports will be impacted by the closures and talked about her efforts to make sure high school sports and activities aren’t on the back burner of any plans to reopen.
“All I can tell you is we’re ready. We’re ready for fall sports. I‘m hopeful fall sports will be open, schools will be open and we will be able to start this summer to get kids together.
“I am a little bit concerned because this last week at the governor’s address she talked about events and there could be limitations on events.
“Virtually every game is an event. I will continue to communicate with the governor’s office and the public education department.
“I want to make sure we are in the forefront of everybody’s mind. I will continue to communicate with our member schools and our athletic directors. I’m hopeful. Let’s just flatten the curve so we can get back to it.”
