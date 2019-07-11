VHS Cheer Camp
Valencia High School will host the Junior Jaguar Cheer Camp for children ages 4-13, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., July 10-13. Campers will learn chants, stunts, dances and cheers. Cost is $50 per camper. For more information, contact Coach Alexis at 340-4248.
LLHS Band Camp
A band camp for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders interested in band or color guard will be hosted by the LLHS Tiger Band Booster Club. The camp will be held 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, July 13. A T-shirt will be provided. Cost is $20 per child. For more information, email llhstigerbb@gmail.com.
BHS Band Camps
Belen High School Freshmen/New March Band Camp begins at 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 15.
The Intensity Marching Bank Camp begins at 8:30 a.m., Monday, July 22.
Football Camps
Belen High School will host a youth football camp for kids ages 6-14 on Friday, July 12. Campers will receive instruction from coaches and players. T-shirts and shorts will be provided. Cost is $40. Contact Kevin Pena at 720-8410 for more information.
Los Lunas will host its youth football camp for kids ages 6-12 on Thursday, July 18. Cost is $20 per child. Registration will be at LLHS practice fields at 7:30 a.m., July 18.
Valencia High School will host their youth football camp for kids ages 6-13 at Jaguar Stadium from 6-8 p.m., July 23-25. A free water bottle will be included. Cost is $20 per participant, and is due on the first day of camp. Pre-register before July 19 by emailing valenciafootballboosters@gmail.com.
BHS Wrestling Camp
The Belen High School wrestling camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at the BHS gym. The cost is $30 for children ages 8-16. For information, call coach Lee Chaves at 400-5832.
LLHS Volleyball Camp
Los Lunas High School will host a volleyball camp for kids in grades K-7. The camp will be held 8-11 a.m., July 23-25. Camp will include instruction on fundamentals provided by LLHS volleyball players and coaching staff. Cost is $40 per camper. For information, contact Tanya Sanchez at tcsanchez@llschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.