Ladies who would like to join the Women’s Golf Association at Tierra del Sol are asked to call Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048
Yucca Little League fall dance
Yucca Little League will hold a fall dance at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the Bosque Farms Community Center. There will be live music with Daniel Solis, food from Big Mike’s and Loretta’s Dream Kitchen, a horseshoe tournament, a chile sack raffle and more. The Cost is $10 per ticket. Children 12 and under are free.
Eagle natatorium indoor season hours
Sunday & Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to noon (laps)
4-6 p.m.: Lap swimming only
6-6:30 p.m.: Adult lap swim
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Open swim
Saturdays
First Session: 12:30-3 p.m.
Second Session: 3:15-5:45 p.m.
Third Session: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The cost ranges from $1 to $4, depending on age, with monthly and annual passes also available.
Registration for swim lessons begins on Aug. 27, with registration ongoing. The cost is $30 per child for each two-week session.
Water aerobics classes are offered from 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday and Friday; and from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
On Wednesday and Friday, Water Zumba will occur in the same evening time slot. Cost for these classes is included with your entrance fee.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting all seniors 50 and older to join us for some fun events.
• 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26: Cornhole at the Bosque Farms Community Center, 950 N. Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms
• Tuesday, Oct. 1: Candy Apple Fundraiser
• 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9: BOCCE Ball at Jubilee Los Lunas
• 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16: BOCCE Ball at Jubilee Los Lunas
• 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25: Halloween Bowling at Isleta Fun Connection
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
