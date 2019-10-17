Los Lunas Baseball cornhole fundraiser
The Los Lunas Baseball team will host a cornhole tournament at Mariscos Altamar in Los Lunas this Saturday, Oct. 19.
Sign in begins at 3:30 while competiton starts at 5 p.m. The registration fee is $40 per team if registered early, or $50 if registered the day of. There is a cash prize for the top three teams.
Contact Justin at 507-5946 or Felicia at 385-7898 for more information.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
The Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting those 50 and over to join them for upcoming fun events.
• 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25: Halloween Bowling at Isleta Fun Connection
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
Belen Community Center youth basketball league registration
The City of Belen Community Center is currently accepting registration for the 2020 Basketball Recreation Season.
The cost is $60 per child, both boys & girls and the season starts Jan. 18th. The deadline to register is Dec. 31st 2019
For information please contact Shawn Ammons 966-2703.
Los Lunas Recreation coed volleyball league registration open
Registration for the Los Lunas adult volleyball league is open now through Nov. 1.
Games will be held on Monday and Wednesday nights beginning Nov. 4 at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center.
The cost is $200 per team. For more information contact Jorge Venegas at 639-6805.
AAU Basketball registration
Belen Community Center is now taking registrations for AAU Basketball. The cost is $75 and preseason workouts begin on Nov. 5.
Ladies Golf Association
Ladies who would like to join the Women's Golf Association at Tierra del Sol are asked to call Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.