Pop Warner football and cheer registration
Registration for the fall tackle football and cheer season is open now. Football is open to elementary students ages 5-12 and cheer is open to elementary and middle school students ages 5-14.
The cost for tackle football is $200, which includes a helmet to keep. The cost for cheer is $135 and includes the uniform top, bottom and bloomers.
A $20 deposit is required at the time of registration to hold the athlete’s spot.
Join now! Our teams are filling up quickly! Follow us on Facebook @NMPopWarner for information on online registration and up-to-date information on the league.
Email loslunasnmpopwarner@gmail.com or belennmpopwarner@gmail.com with any questions that pertain to your specific association.
Tierra del Sol Women’s Golf Association
The Women’s Golf Association at Tierra del Sol is looking for new members.
If interested, please contact Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
Los Lunas summer camps
Los Lunas Recreation Division will be hosting mini summer camps, including in softball, volleyball, baseball, basketball and wrestling. The cost is $20 per camper. Those interested can register online at loslunasnm.gov.
Belen summer camps
Belen will be hosting sports camps in soccer, baseball, football, volleyball and basketball. The cost is $25 per kid. Camps will be a week long, running from 5:30-7 p.m. for more information, call 966-2700. Registration must be done at the community center.
