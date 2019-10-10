Valencia County Senior Olympics
• Friday, Oct. 4: Candy Apple Fundraiser
• 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Oct, 16: BocceBall at Jubilee Los Lunas
• 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25: Halloween Bowling at Isleta Fun Connection
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
Los Lunas Tigerettes dance clinic
The Los Lunas Tigerettes youth dance clinic will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Registration and check in will occur from 9:30 until 10 a.m. and the cost is $25 in cash or check, with snacks and refreshment as well as a t-shirt included.
The clinic is for children in grades K-6 and participants will perform at halftime of the next football game on Friday, Oct. 11 against Alamogordo.
Capt. Tamara Long-Archuleta Memorial Open Karate Championships
The 14th annual Capt. Tamara Long-Archuleta Memorial Open Karate Championships will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Belen High School gymnasium.
Belen Community Center youth basketball league registration
Registration for the Belen youth basketball leagues for boys and girls in grades kindergarten-eighth are open now through Dec. 31. The cost is $60 per child. Play begins Jan. 4 and runs through Mar. 1.
Los Lunas Recreation coed volleyball league registration open
Registration for the Los Lunas adult volleyball league is open now through Nov. 1. Games will be held on Monday and Wednesday nights beginning Nov. 4 at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center. The cost is $200 per team. For more information contact Jorge Venegas at 639-6805.
AAU Basketball registration
Belen Community Center is now taking registrations for AAU Basketball. The cost is $75 and preseason workouts begin on Nov. 5.
Eagle natatorium indoor season hours
Sunday & Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to noon (laps)
4-6 p.m.: Lap swimming only
6-6:30 p.m.: Adult lap swim
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Open swim
Saturdays
First Session: 12:30-3 p.m.
Second Session: 3:15-5:45 p.m.
Third Session: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The cost ranges from $1 to $4, depending on age, with monthly and annual passes also available.
Registration for swim lessons begins on Aug. 27, with registration ongoing. The cost is $30 per child for each two-week session.
Water aerobics classes are offered from 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday and Friday; and from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
On Wednesday and Friday, Water Zumba will occur in the same evening time slot. Cost for these classes is included with your entrance fee.
