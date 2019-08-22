All-Sports passes available for LL games
Available for purchase at the Los Lunas Schools Athletics office, the all-sports pass is a season ticket that is good for admission to every regular season event sponsored by the district. The cost is $75 for adults, $65 for students and $55 for seniors and military members. The passes are not good for playoff games and must be presented with a valid picture ID for entry. Passes are for sale until Aug. 30.
Belen Boys Basketball car wash
Belen High School boys basketball will be holding a car wash and vendor flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Oasis Plaza, 480 Rio Communities Blvd. There will be about 15 vendors, from homemade crafts to beautiful home decor. The C team, junior varsity and varsity players will be present. For information, call Morgan at 800-8272.
Eagle Natatorium Indoor season hours
Sunday & Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to noon (laps)
4-6 p.m.: Lap swimming only
6-6:30 p.m.: Adult lap swim
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Open swim
Saturdays
First Session: 12:30-3 p.m.
Second Session: 3:15-5:45 p.m.
Third Session: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The cost ranges from $1 to $4, depending on age, with monthly and annual passes also available.
Registration for swim lessons begins on Aug. 27, with registration ongoing. The cost is $30 per child for each two-week session.
Water aerobics classes are offered from 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday and Friday; and from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
On Wednesday and Friday, Water Zumba will occur in the same evening time slot. Cost for these classes is included with your entrance fee.
Registration ongoing for flag football
The city of Belen Community Center is currently holding registration for the 2019 boys and girls flag football season. The cost is $60. For information, contact Shawn Ammons at 966-2703.
Registration for Volleyball
The Belen Community Center is holding registration for the 2019 Youth girls Volleyball League. The cost is $35 per per person grades first through sixth grades. For information, call Shawn Ammons 966-2703
Valencia County Senior Olympics
Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting all seniors 50 and older to join us for some fun events beginning in August.
• 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28: Line dance at Bosque Farms Community Center
The Senior Olympics will also be hosting more fun events during the months of September and October. For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
