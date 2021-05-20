Tierra Del Sol Women’s Golf Association
The Women’s Golf Association has begun its 2021 season. The ladies play each Wednesday and Saturday of the month. In addition to regular play days, there are a variety of tournaments scheduled throughout the season.
Ladies who would like to join are encouraged to contact Edie Redfearn Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
Village of Los Lunas sand volleyball
The village of Los Lunas is organizing a co-ed sand volleyball league which will begin on May 25 and take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The cost per team is $150 and registration closes on May 20. Must be 18 to participate.
Route 66 Dance
Registration for the village of Los Lunas Route 66 Dance is now open. Classes began April 5 in jazz, ballet, hip hop and tumbling. The cost is $25 per month.
Classes are offered Monday through Wednesday. For more information and to register, visit loslunasnm.gov.
Belen summer recreation
Registration is open for the city of Belen’s summer recreation program. Open to children ages 5 - 13 at a cost of $150 per session.
Session one runs from June 14 - July 2 and session two runs from July 12 - July 30. Call 966-2700 for more information.
Belen and Los Lunas Pop Warner opens registration
Registration is open for the fall season of both Belen and Los Lunas Pop Warner, for both football players and cheerleaders. Registration is open to all ages 5-12 and ages 5-14 for cheer. Those who register early will receive a discount and there is also a family discount available.
The cost for both football players and cheerleaders, with the discount, is $175 with a $20 deposit. The regular price is $200.
For more information, visit loslunastigerspopwarner.org, beleneaglespopwarner.com, call 977-7345 or 382-3046 or email loslunasnmpopwarner@gmail.com or belennmpopwarner@gmail.com.
