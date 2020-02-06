NM Pop Warner Football and Cheer registration
Registration for the fall tackle football and cheer season is open now. Football is open to elementary students ages 5-12 and cheer is open to elementary and middle school students ages 5-14.
The cost for tackle football is $200, which includes a helmet to keep. The cost for cheer is $135 and includes the uniform top, bottom, and bloomers. A $20 deposit is required at the time of registration to hold the athlete’s spot.
Join now! Our teams are filling up quickly! Follow us on Facebook @NMPopWarner for information on online registration and up-to date information on the league.
Email loslunasnmpopwarner@gmail.com or belennmpopwarner@gmail.com with any questions that pertain to your specific association.
Casper Baca Rodeo Series returns to Belen
Beginning on Feb. 15, the Baca Rodeo Series will return to Belen for a month of fun. The Rodeo will be put on at 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday for five consecutive weekends at the Valencia County Sherriff’s Posse Arena.
Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids between the ages of seven and 12 and seniors 60 and up. Kids six and under are free. For more information, call the Casper Baca Rodeo Company at 505-240-0736.
Enchantment Little League registration
Registration for the spring baseball and softball season is now open online and will run through Friday, Feb. 14.
The registration process will be done entirely online this year at enchantmentlittleleague.org.
Early bird registration ended on Jan. 15. The cost, which includes a jersey, hat, socks and a belt, is $90 for the first player, $85 for the second player and $80 for all additional players.
After the early bird period, all fees will increase by $10. Players are required to sell a book of raffle tickets, which they will receive at the first practice.
King of the Hill registration now open
The village of Los Lunas is hosting the 5k, 10k and half marathon King of the Hill race on March 7, and early registration is open now.
The price for the 5k race is $30, the 10k is $35 and the half marathon is $45. These prices are good through Jan. 31 and increase closer to race day. For more information, contact Marcos Castillo at 505-352-7662.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
The Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting those 50 and older to join them for upcoming fun events.
Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., Old fashioned cake walk at the Del Rio Senior Center, Rio Communities.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m., Cornhole at the Del Rio Senior Center.
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center at 352-7661.
