Los Lunas Fishing Derby
The Los Lunas Recreation Division is hosting the 12th annual fishing derby from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Los Lunas River Park.
There will be free food as well as prizes. Those over the age of 12 must have a valid New Mexico fishing license.
Belen swim team pancake breakfast
The Belen High School swim team will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Fat Sat's Bar and Grill in Belen. Tickets are $5.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
The Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting those 50 and over to join them for upcoming fun events.
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
Belen Community Center youth basketball league registration
The City of Belen Community Center is currently accepting registration for the 2020 Basketball Recreation Season.
The cost is $60 per child, both boys and girls and the season starts Saturday, Jan. 18. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Dec. 31.
For information please contact Shawn Ammons 966-2703.
Los Lunas Winter Camp
The village of Los Lunas is hosting a winter camp during the upcoming winter break. The camp will be held Dec. 23-24, 27, 30-31 and Jan. 2 and 3 at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center.
The camp runs from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and is open to children from kindergarten through 12-years old. The cost is $30 per child, which includes all activities.
Campers must bring a sack lunch and space is limited to the first 50 children registered.
For more information contact the village at 352-7662 or online at loslunasnm.gov. Registration is open now online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.