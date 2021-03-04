Tierra Del Sol Women’s Golf Association
The Women’s Golf Association has begun its 2021 season. The ladies play each Wednesday and Saturday of the month. In addition to regular play days, there are a variety of tournaments scheduled throughout the season. Ladies who would like to join are encouraged to contact Edie Redfearn Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
Belen Little League registration
Registration for the 2021 season is open and runs through Saturday, March 6, for Belen Little League, with all registration done online. Registration will require a child’s birth certificate and proof of residence or the name of the child’s school. For more information, search Belen Little League on Facebook and send a message or call Nichole at 414-3107. To register, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/belenllnm
Enchantment Little League pre-registration
Pre-registration for the Enchantment Little League is now open. Due to uncertainty regarding the ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, the league is running pre-registration to gauge interest in the league and see how many are interested in playing. Once the league gets the green light to begin, pre-registrants will receive an email and will be required to pay league dues of $80 at that time. No refunds will be issued in the event the season is cut short. To pre-register, visit enchantmentlittleleague.org
Yucca Little League
Registration for the 2021 season of Yucca Little League is open and will be free this season due to community support, with players only required to sell $50 worth of raffle tickets. Registration is done online at yuccall.com. There is a player cap, so it’s recommended those interested sign up as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.