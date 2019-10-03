Belen Junior Wrestling registration
Registration for Belen Junior Wrestling will be held at Calvalry Chapel in Belen on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 3-5 p.m. for children ages 5-15.
The cost is $150. Call coach Joshua Griego at 205-4487 or team mom Raquel Jaramillo at 859-5808 with questions.
Los Lunas Tigerettes dance clinic
The Los Lunas Tigerettes youth dance clinic will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Registration and check in will occur from 9:30 until 10 a.m. and the cost is $25 in cash or check, with snacks and refreshment as well as a t-shirt included.
The clinic is for children in grades K-6 and participants will perform at halftime of the next football game on Friday, Oct. 11 against Alamogordo.
Tierra del Sol Ladies Golf Association
Ladies who would like to join the Women’s Golf Association at Tierra del Sol are asked to call Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048
Eagle natatorium indoor season hours
Sunday & Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to noon (laps)
4-6 p.m.: Lap swimming only
6-6:30 p.m.: Adult lap swim
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Open swim
Saturdays
First Session: 12:30-3 p.m.
Second Session: 3:15-5:45 p.m.
Third Session: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The cost ranges from $1 to $4, depending on age, with monthly and annual passes also available.
Registration for swim lessons begins on Aug. 27, with registration ongoing. The cost is $30 per child for each two-week session.
Water aerobics classes are offered from 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday and Friday; and from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
On Wednesday and Friday, Water Zumba will occur in the same evening time slot. Cost for these classes is included with your entrance fee.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
• Friday, Oct. 4: Candy Apple Fundraiser
• 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Oct, 16: BOCCE Ball at Jubilee Los Lunas
• 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25: Halloween Bowling at Isleta Fun Connection
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
