Play Day Rodeo
Valencia County Cowboy Church will hold a Play Day Rodeo at Elite Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14. Entries begin at 7 a.m. and the rodeo starts at 9 a.m.
All-Sports passes available for Los Lunas Schools
Available for purchase at the Los Lunas Schools Athletics office, the all-sports pass is a season ticket that is good for admission to every regular season event sponsored by the district. The cost is $75 for adults, $65 for students and $55 for seniors and military members. The passes are not good for playoff games and must be presented with a valid picture ID for entry. Passes are for sale until Aug. 30.
Eagle natatorium indoor season hours have begun
Sunday & Monday: Closed
Tuesday-Friday: 6 a.m. to noon (laps)
4-6 p.m.: Lap swimming only
6-6:30 p.m.: Adult lap swim
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Open swim
Saturdays
First Session: 12:30-3 p.m.
Second Session: 3:15-5:45 p.m.
Third Session: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The cost ranges from $1 to $4, depending on age, with monthly and annual passes also available.
Registration for swim lessons begins on Aug. 27, with registration ongoing. The cost is $30 per child for each two-week session.
Water aerobics classes are offered from 9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday and Friday; and from 6-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
On Wednesday and Friday, Water Zumba will occur in the same evening time slot. Cost for these classes is included with your entrance fee.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting all seniors 50 and older to join us for some fun events in September.
Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.: Eight ball pool at the Belen Senior Center.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.: Cornhole at the Del Rio Senior Center.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Cornhole at Bosque Farms Community Center.
Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.: Eight ball pool at the Los Lunas Senior Center.
More great events are planned for October. For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Center at 352-7661.
