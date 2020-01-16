Enchantment Little League registration
Registration for the spring baseball and softball season is now open online and will run through Friday, Feb. 14.
The registration process will be done entirely online this year at enchantmentlittleleague.org.
Early bird registration ended on Jan. 15. The cost, which includes a jersey, hat, socks and a belt, is $100 for the first player, $95 for the second player and $90 for all additional players.
After the early bird period, all fees increased by $10. Players are required to sell a book of raffle tickets, which they will receive at the first practice.
King of the Hill registration now open
The village of Los Lunas is hosting the 5k, 10k and half marathon King of the Hill race on March 7, and early registration is open now.
The price for the 5k race is $30, the 10k is $35 and the half marathon is $45. These prices are good through Jan. 31 and increase closer to race day. For more information, contact Marcos Castillo at 505-352-7662.
Valencia County Senior Olympics
The Valencia County Senior Olympics is inviting those 50 and older to join them for upcoming fun events.
Valencia County Senior Olympics announces that the registration for the 2020 season will open on Feb 3 and close on March 13.
There are 30+ sporting events, practices, and competitions starting on Feb. 1, with the VC100, where participants are encouraged to complete 100 miles in 100 days of whatever their preferred activity is.
On Feb, 1., there will be a fun kickoff activity at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center at 1 p.m., the event will count towards mileage logs and be between one and two miles depending on the selcted activity.
Registration is available online at loslunas.gov/683/recreation-center, under the Valencia County Senior Olympics tab in the sports section, or in person at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center.
For more information, call Yvonne Montoya at 459-0352, Barbara Cain at 385-8907 or the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center at 352-7661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.