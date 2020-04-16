With this space being very limited this week, I want to repeat our calls for those athletes who have been affected by the cancellation of spring sports to please reach out to me, either via phone, 966-8159, or email, cgoeldner@news-bulletin.com.
I’d love to talk to you about how this has impacted you, particularly if you are a senior who has seen their career come to an end as a result of this.
We plan to continue running feature stories on athletes from one of the three high schools each week, as we have done for the last month, for as long as we are able.
