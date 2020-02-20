With district play winding down and the state tournament rapidly approaching, here is a look at where things stand for the three Valencia County high schools in class 4A district 5.
Los Lunas
The Los Lunas girls clinched the district title on Tuesday night with a win over Grants, 63-34, moving to 7-0 in district while dropping the Pirates to 4-3.
Los Lunas beat St. Pius X last Friday by a score of 64-26 after completing a sweep of Belen, 64-13 on Wednesday.
The Tigers are riding a 16 game winning streak and stand at 21-4, 7-0 heading into the regular season finale against Valencia on Saturday.
The boys were in a similar position on Tuesday, but unlike the girls were unable to clinch the title as they fell 23-21 to Grants.
Belen
Belen celebrated senior night on Tuesday against St. Pius, looking to rebound from their loss to the Tigers and secure their second district win.
The Eagles walked out of the first matchup between the two with its first district win of the year 36-34.
BHS has lost three straight since then and dropped two rivalry games in a row.
With one game remaining, BHS is 2-21 and 1-5 on the year.
BHS will close out the regular season at Grants on Saturday at 4 p.m.
On the boys side, Belen has struggled mightily in district play and sits at 1-6 after falling to St. Pius X on Tuesday 63-52.
Valencia
The Jaguars are in the midst of eight days off prior to their final game of the season on Saturday against Los Lunas.
VHS fell at Grants on Valentine’s Day 40-32 to drop to 6-18, 2-5 on the year.
If Valencia can pull off the upset on Saturday, they can move into a tie with the Sartans for third in the district.
The Valencia boys also had the night off before Friday night’s matchup with LLHS at home.
The Jaguars have a chance to claim a share of the regular season district crown with a win.
