Los Lunas has played a difficult schedule so far this season, but the games against the cream of the crop teams such as Roswell and Clovis hadn't gone the Tigers way.
That changed on Friday as LLHS beat Goddard, the No. 2 team in 5A, 21-7. The Tigers finally made the statement they had been looking for in their last game against a team ranked in the top ten in the state.
"I feel like in the first half they were more physical than we were," head coach Jeremy Maupin said. "We were complaining about this and this and this and we weren't just playing football. That was our message at the half, we got after them."
The game was physical and the defenses dominated, neither team managed to score in a first half which took less than an hour.
The Tigers defense forced two turnovers, once on a fumble near midfield that Tyler Kiehne recovered, the other an interception from Robert Baker in the final seconds of the half with the Rockets attempting to push into the redzone.
"If we're going to be the team we want to be we have got to beat teams like this, we've got to be more physical than them," Maupin said. "I thought we came out and make good adjustments in the second half."
In the second half, it was once again the Tigers defense that stood out. On both sides of the ball.
On the first offensive snap of the half, GHS fumbled and Kiehne once again recovered, setting the Tigers offense up near midfield. Derek Chavez did the rest, scoring on a 46-yard run up the middle less than ten seconds into the half. The Tigers held a 6-0 lead after the field goal was blocked.
The Rockets responded three minutes later, putting together the first sustained offensive possession of the game to go 66-yards. Quarterback Robert Aragon punched it in from the seven-yard-line on an option keeper and a converted field goal gave the Rockets a 7-6 lead.
LLHS retook the lead for good behind defensive tackle Bryce Santana, who entered the game at quarterback with the ball at the three-yard line. In the shotgun, Santana was flanked by fellow defensive lineman Ben Harrison and Zachary Doyle. Santana took the direct snap and ran through the hole created for him by Harrison and Kiehne for the touchdown. A fake field goal resulted in an easy two-point conversion for the Tigers as they went up 14-7.
"That's why we like it, it's just a little extra package but we had everyone block too," Maupin said. "That's exactly how we run it in practice and Bryce made some big plays which was good to see."
Santana would do it again on the following drive after Baker forced a GHS turnover on downs with a pass breakup. The Tigers had the ball at the Goddard 32-yard line on fourth-and-one, so the defensive line hit the field.
Santana did more than just convert. He burst through the hole and used some of that size to run over a GHS defender on his way to his second touchdown of the night to make it 21-7 with eight minutes left.
After the Tiger defense got the Rockets off the field, in part thanks to a big sack from Santana, it looked as though they would just be able to run the clock out, but Kade Benavidez threw his second pick of the game and gave the Rockets extra life.
But, once again, the LLHS defense came up big.
Goddard got down inside the redzone and appeared destined to score. That is until cornerback Alex Lucero stepped in and intercepted Aragon's pass in the back of the endzone, leaping to snatch the ball out the air and seal the victory.
The Tigers have a bye week next week but will return to action the following week against Alamogordo on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the final non-district game of the season. The Tigers are 1-3 on the year and coming off of a 37-0 loss to Deming. Alamo will take on Chaparral next week before coming to Los Lunas.
Belen
The Eagles traveled to Roswell for just their second road game of the season Friday, and it proved ultimately to be a quick trip. The game was called less than a minute into the third quarter when the Coyotes took a 54-0 lead, enacting the mercy rule. Belen will look to rebound next week when it travels to Deming on Friday at 7 p.m.
Valencia
The Jaguars are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to Bloomfield 46-14 on Friday to fall to 0-5. Next up for VHS, the Los Alamos Hilltoppers will come to town in the News-Bulletin game of the week. Los Alamos is 3-2 on the year, pending the result of a Saturday night contest with Hope Christian.
