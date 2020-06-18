Well, its seems like the resumption of American sports leagues isn’t too far away now.
Whether these plans actually come to fruition remains to be seen. For example, there seems to be plenty of concern among the NBA’s players regarding its attempts to restart in the Disney World bubble next month; and for good reason, if you ask me.
The WNBA and the NHL are the only leagues with plans currently in place to play and no major resistance from the players.
The WNBA, which traditionally tips off in May, has been shortened to 22 games followed by a traditional playoff format.
All games will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The NHL is hoping to open training camps on July 10, with a 24 team playoff format to follow, beginning sometime in August.
In the meantime, the major soccer leagues in England, Germany, Italy and Spain have all restarted following their suspensions.
