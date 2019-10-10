The Tierra del Sol Ladies Golf Association members competed for club championship honors during the month of September.
The winner of the two-day 18-hole title was Berta Murzyn. In the 18-hole competition, Edie Redfearn-Moore scored low gross on day one, with Beth Taylor scoring low net.
Murzyn scored low gross on day two and Taylor was again on low net.
In the nine-hole competition, Judy Thompson took top honors, scoring low gross on day one. Low net on day one was Cleo Wersonick, and on day two low gross was won by Joanne Romer, and low net was Dorothy Lindberg.
Throughout the month several birdies were scored, two by Dorothy Lindberg, and one each by Maria Wersonick, Muryzn and Beth Taylor. Murzyn scored the lone chip-in for the month.
On Oct. 21, the ladies will host the annual Fall Frolics Golf Tournament, drawing players from across New Mexico and from within its own membership. Nearly 60 players are expected to play. The theme for this year is glam it up.
Ace Day playoff competition Oct. 9 and 12 will pit the Ace Day winners from throughout the season against one another and will result in the Ultimate Ace competition on Oct. 19. Regular play days will be played on the remaining Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Even though the season is winding down, it is not too late for ladies to join the WGA. If interested, please contact Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
