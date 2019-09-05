RIO COMMUNITIES — The Tierra del Sol Ladies Golf Association played numerous Wednesday and Saturday play days throughout the month of August in addition to the popular Grandma’s Tournament and various Ace Day competitions.
It was a great month for chip-ins, with Joanne Romero, Anna Martinez, Marilyn Winters, Jackie Maese, Cleo Wersonick, Judy Thompson, Jeannie Burleson and Nancy Kettenacker all scoring one each and Linda Castillo scoring two. Cindy Hill and Berta Murzyn scored two birdies each.
Ace Day competitions results were nine-hole winner, Fran Griffeth; 18-hole winner, Beth Taylor; and Saturday winner, Jeannie Burleson.
In the Grandma’s tournament on Aug. 14, the overall winner was Cindy Hill who also scored First Low New and Closest to the Pin. Lina Castillo was First Low Gross and Edie Redfearn-Moore was Second Low Gross. Second Low Net was Dorothy Lindberg, and winning for Drive Closest to the Target was Fran Griffeth.
In Sept. there will be regular play days on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and on Sept. 18, and Sept. 25 the Club Championship Tournament will be contested.
It is not too late for Ladies to join the WGA. If interested, please call Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
