Los Lunas soccer star Bryan Tarango, who scored both of the team’s goals in the state championship game, has signed to play soccer for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs.
The Mustangs compete in the Red River Athletic Conference at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level.
Last year’s team went 3-12 and 3-6 in conference play under head coach Edgar Negrete.
Los Lunas head coach Eric Chavez announced Tarango’s decision on Twitter on Monday night.
“Proud to announce that Bryan Tarango of LLHS, a first team all-district midfielder, first team all-state forward, has signed with the University of the Southwest in Hobbs,” Chavez wrote. “I’m extremely proud of this young man.”
Tarango is the first member of an impactful senior class to announce they will continue their career at the next level.
The USW coaching staff was a frequent presence at playoff games in Bernalillo, where Tarango was the Tigers best player throughout their run to a state championship.
