Belen opened a new era for the program on Friday night against Del Norte and they brought it in with a bang. The Eagles defeated the Knights 24-21 behind a massive first quarter and gave head coach Ty House his first win.
"Coming out with the first win is pretty surreal, I don't quite know the emotions to describe it," House said. "I'm happy, I feel like I'm tearing up a little bit. I'm so happy for these kids and this community."
BHS came out firing on all cylinders and took a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The defense didn't allow a first down for the entirety of the quarter, and touchdown passes to Sefe Aragon and Ben Hirschfeld combined with a field goal to put the Eagles up big early.
The pace of the game slowed down considerably in the second quarter and Del Norte found some answers for Belen's offense to hold them off the board. The Knights offense didn't have quite the same success, but did score once on a 14-yard run by Isaiah Ortiz.
In the second half, it appeared like the Knights were in a position to come back. The BHS offense had run out of steam and there were finally some cracks in the defense. Luke Aragon drove the Eagles offense down the field and the team was inside the red zone when he had a pass tipped and intercepted to set Del Norte up at its own ten.
They drove the length of the field and had a fresh set of downs inside the ten.The Eagles defense came up big and forced a turnover on downs, but the offense sputtered and went three-and-out.
The Knights had a short field after the punt and didn't miss the opportunity, scoring their second touchdown of the game to pull within three, 17-14 with three minutes remaining in the third.
The score remained the same heading into the fourth, and the Eagles struck next. Aragon found Daniel Hanson streaking down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown to put BHS up 24-14.
The Eagles defense appeared to have Del Norte stopped on their next drive, but consecutive offsides penalties on fourth down gave the Knights new life and they scored to cut the deficit to three again, 24-21.
Del Norte was able to stop the Eagles offense from extending the lead and got an opportunity to get the ball back with 1:30 to play.
Ben Hirschfield came on to punt and waited just long enough to allow the Eagles to get downfield and the punted was muffed and recovered by Belen to seal the win. The Eagles hit the road next week to take on Farmington at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Los Lunas
The Tigers started the season on the road and won with ease, beating Piedra Vista 28-0. Next week, LLHS will take on Clovis on the road at 7 p.m.
Valencia
The Jaguars were down 8-0 after one quarter in Alamogordo before the game was delayed and eventually cancelled due to weather. It is not clear if the game will be restarted. The Jaguars get a second chance at opening their season next Friday at Highland at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.