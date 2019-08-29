SPORTS VC Outlaws Update 3 COL.jpg

Hank Hertog of the 9U Outlaws team throws a pitch. 

 Photo courtesy of Stephanie Torrez

12U TORREZ struggled this week with back-to-back losses to Next Level Devil Dogs 15-4 and NM Solar Sox Baillio 20-7. The 9U suffered losses as well, but really stepped up their hitting. 

