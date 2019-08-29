12U TORREZ struggled this week with back-to-back losses to Next Level Devil Dogs 15-4 and NM Solar Sox Baillio 20-7. The 9U suffered losses as well, but really stepped up their hitting.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
12U TORREZ struggled this week with back-to-back losses to Next Level Devil Dogs 15-4 and NM Solar Sox Baillio 20-7. The 9U suffered losses as well, but really stepped up their hitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.