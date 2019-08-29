With the preps sports season in full swing, here are some results and a look at what is upcoming for the teams in Valencia County.
Boys Soccer
Los Lunas (1-0-0) beat Alamogordo 4-3 in the season opener at home last Thursday. Jordan Arballo scored twice and assisted on another for the Tigers.
The team returns to action at 4 p.m. Thursday against Sandia Prep at home.
The Eagles (1-1-0) opened the season with a 3-2 loss to Socorro last Tuesday, but earned its first win of the season against Silver City last Thursday, winning 3-0.
The Eagles traveled to Artesia on Saturday and fell 5-1. They played against Centennial on Monday and suffered a 5-0 defeat. The next game for the Eagles will be against Gallup.
Valencia opened the season on Tuesday, losing to Socorro 3-0. The Jaguars spent plenty of time in the offensive half but struggled to turn that possession and pressure into chances.
Girls Soccer
Los Lunas has a new coach this season, as Frolian Ramirez takes over the program.
The Tigers began the season on Friday afternoon in Aztec at the Aztec Tiger Shootout Tournament. They lost their first match 10-0 to Hobbs, but rebounded nicely, beating Bloomfield 3-2 Friday evening. They beat Santa Fe 2-1 on Saturday.
LLHS returned to action on Tuesday against Sandia in the home opener but fell 4-0. Next up is a matchup against Miyamura at home at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.
Valencia opened its season with a 6-2 loss to Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs were responsible for every goal in the match, recording two goals in addition to the six they scored on Valencia.
LCHS was in control for all of the match and was able to limit the Jaguars opportunities. VHS is focused on increasing offensive opportunities as the season goes on. The team played again against Goddard in Roswell on Tuesday lost 7-2. The next game for the team will be at St. Michael's on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m..
Belen took on Aztec and Santa Fe on the road on Friday to open the season. The Eagles fell to Aztec by a score of 10-0, and Santa Fe 8-0. The home-opener will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, against St. Michael’s.
Volleyball
The volleyball season kicked off on Tuesday for all three Valencia County schools, with all three playing at home.
Los Lunas began its title defense with a victory over Gadsden in five sets. Belen also won in five sets, beating Miyamura by winning the first set and rallying from a 2-1 deficit to win sets four and five and the match. A recap of Valencia's match with Alamogordo is available on the News-Bulletin website.
Cross Country
Los Lunas High School hosted a scrimmage last Friday in preparation for the first meet of the season, which will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, on the campus of the University of New Mexico. All three Valencia County schools are expected to participate.
Valencia has a new coach this season, as James Perez takes over the program.
Perez previously was an assistant at Hobbs and is in his first head coaching job. His focus for the first season is getting the numbers in the program back up, currently the team doesn’t have a full varsity roster.
He also hopes to help students see that running shouldn’t be viewed as a punishment, but a fun activity all its own. He hopes the team gets more involved in the school and the community.
