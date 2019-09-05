Coming off an action packed week of Valencia County prep sports, here is a look at some of the scores and what is upcoming for the local teams.
Boys Soccer
The Valencia boys took part in the Louis Cernicek Tournament in Los Alamos and finished 1-2, losing to Goddard in the tournament opener 2-1. The Jaguars then knocked off Aztec by the same score in the team’s second match on Friday before losing to Clovis 4-1 in the fifth place game on Saturday, Aug. 31. Next up for the Jaguars is a game against Portales on Friday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.
That game will be part of another tournament, with two more games to follow before the weekend is over.
Belen was off last weekend and will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Gallup.
Girls Soccer
The Valencia girls soccer team played last Thursday at lost to St. Michael’s 4-1 in Santa Fe to drop to 0-3 on the season.
The Lady Jaguars had a match up with Roswell on Tuesday, and fell 4-0. On Sept. 5, the team will take on Onate in Las Cruces.
The Belen girls hosted St. Michael’s last Friday and suffered an 8-0 defeat.
The Eagles returned to action against Bernallilo on Tuesday, with results from that match unavailable at the time of publication. Following that will be a game against Hatch Valley on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
Los Lunas High has its next game at home on Thursday against Miyamura at 4 p.m. The Tigers are 2-2 and will look to rebound from a loss to Sandia Prep on Aug. 27.
Volleyball
Belen is off to a 2-1 start so far this season after splitting matches over the weekend at the Belen Invitational Tournament.
The Eagles lost in straight sets to Moriarty (25-18, 25-14, 25-18) but rebounded to beat Carlsbad three sets to one (25-23, 24-26, 25-9, 25-14).
Scores for Tuesday’s match against Rio Grande were not reported before the News-Bulletin deadline, but results can be found online.The Eagles return home to host Highland on Sept. 5.
Los Lunas is sitting at 1-1 following last weeks games, beating Gadsden in five sets (9-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-9) on Tuesday before falling to Cleveland on Thursday in four sets.
A full recap of that match is available at news-bulletin.com. On Tuesday, the Tigers beat Alamogordo in straight sets to improve to 2-1 on the year.
The team won’t return to action until next Friday, Sept. 13, in the Tournament of Champions.
Valencia was off following the win against Alamogordo on Aug. 27, and will return to action on Friday, Sept. 6 in the Moriarty Tournament.
Cross Country
Cross country began last weekend, with Belen competing in Albuquerque and Los Lunas and Valencia in Alamogordo.
Belen took part in the UNM Lobo Invite, and Santos Sisneros was the top finisher for the boys, finishing 29 out of 86 runners with a time of 18:51. Johnny Austin finished 65 out of 86 with a time of 20:37.
The other four Eagles runners finished 79-82 with times of 22:32, 22:38, 23:31 and 23:25. Los Lunas came in second place in the Alamogordo Inviational, with Lance Lueras as the top finisher for the boys, coming in eighth with a time of 17:41.
On the girls side, Los Lunas finished fourth. Amanda Sparks was the top finisher for the Tigers, coming in seventh with a time of 22:19.
Valencia’s Raquel Chavez finished second with a time of 20:42, but the Jaguars don’t have enough runners to field an official team, so they did not score overall. William Luter was the Jaguars lone finisher on the boys side, coming in 33 with a time of 19:22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.