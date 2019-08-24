The Prep sports season is in full swing now, here is a look at some of the results from the first week of the 2019-20 school year.
Boys Soccer
Los Lunas (1-0-0) beat Alamogordo 4-3 in the season opener at home on Thursday. Jordan Arballo scored twice and assisted on another for the Tigers. The team returns to action on Thursday against Sandia Prep at home. The match will kick off at 4 p.m.
The Eagles (1-1-0) opened the season with a 3-2 loss to Socorro on Tuesday, but earned their first win of the season against Silver City on Thursday, winning 3-0. Next, the Eagles will take on Artesia on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Valencia opens the season next Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. against Socorro at home.
Girls Soccer
The Tigers began the season on Friday afternoon in Aztec at the Aztec Tiger Shootout Tournament. They lost their first match 10-0 to Hobbs and will play again on Saturday.
Valencia opened its season with a 6-2 loss to Las Cruces at home on Thursday. The Bulldawgs were responsible for every goal in the match, recording two own goals in addition to the six they scored on Valencia. LCHS was in control for all of the match and was able to limit the Jaguars opportunities on net as well as their time on the ball. VHS will look to rebound on Tuesday, Aug. 27 when the team takes on Goddard.
Belen took on Aztec on the road on Friday to open the season, losing 10-0 in the Aztec Shootout Tournament. The Eagles will open the home slate on Friday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. against St. Michael's.
Volleyball
The volleyball season kicks off next Tuesday for all three Valencia County schools, with all three playing at home. Los Lunas begins its state championship defense against Gadsden at 6 p.m. Belen will take on Miyamura at 6 p.m. Valencia will play Alamogordo at 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Los Lunas High hosted a scrimmage on Friday in preparation for the first meet of the season which will take place next Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. on the campus of the University of New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.