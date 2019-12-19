The Valencia Jaguars fell to Espanola Valley in their third straight loss on Tuesday, 44-35.
The Lady Sundevils lead nearly the entire way as Valencia struggled to keep up offensively. In the first quarter was when EVHS took over the game, outscoring VHS 16-8. Shots weren’t falling for the Jaguars, and EVHS took advantage.
The visitors seemed to dominate the rebounding battle, and VHS was rarely able to grab an offensive board to set up a second chance opportunity.
At the half, the Jaguars trailed 27-19.
Early in the third quarter, it seemed like Valencia was poised to jump ahead, as they began the quarter with six unanswered points and closed the deficit to two points.
Unfortunately for VHS, the Lady Sundevils were able to compose themselves from that point on and snuff out the Jaguars threat.
Despite tying with EVHS in the second and third quarters, 11-11 and 12-12 respectively, VHS had dug too deep of a hole during to their poor first quarter showing to overcome.
The fourth quarter was out of the rhythm of the rest of the matchup, as both teams struggled to score.
VHS got the defensive quarter they needed in order to stage a comeback, but were unable to find the offense needed to match it.
Despite holding EVHS to five points, the Jaguars only were able to muster four points of their own in the 44-35 loss.
With the defeat, VHS dropped to 2-7 on the year.
The Jaguars will look to snap a three game losing streak on Friday night as they head to Albuquerque to take on the Valley Vikings.
The Vikings took down Belen earlier this season, 67-32 and currently sit at 4-1 on the year.
Belen
The Belen girls fell to 0-5 on the season after going 0-2 at the Rio Rancho Invitational last weekend, falling to the host Rams 48-24 and Clovis by a score fo 48-13. They took on Pojoaque Valley on Tuesday, falling 31-18, the second straight game the Eagles have been held below 20 points, to drop to 0-6 on the season and will travel to Socorro this evening for a 5:30 tip off.
Los Lunas
The Los Lunas girls have been off since a 64-37 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and return to action tonight at Kirtland Central.
The Broncos are 5-2 on the year and coming off of a blowout 76-29 win over Monument Valley on Tuesday that concluded a three game road trip.
KCHS is the number one ranked team in Class 4A.
