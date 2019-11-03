Valencia Jaguars finished a tough season on a high note with a come from behind 28-25 win over the Valley Vikings on Friday night at Valencia High School.
The game started explosively as the Vikings completed a 65-yard touchdown pass with 10:25 remaining in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
Valencia answered right back with an 84-yard touchdown of its own, as quarterback Landon Turnbow connected with running back Pedro Garcia, who took it to the house and tied the game at 6 with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Valley’s defense contributed to the cause on the next Jaguars possession, as the hosts were backed up against their endzone. Turnbow fumbled trying to avoid getting caught in the endzone, and a Vikings defender fell on the ball for the touchdown, pushing the lead to 12-6 with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Ryan Thompson would get the Jaguars even before the end of the quarter with a touchdown run of his own and the first quarter ended with the teams tied at 12.
The second quarter saw the pace of the game slow down dramatically. Valley struck first as Angelo Gonzalez caught a 19-yard pass for a touchdown. For the first time all night, Valley converted the extra point and went up 19-12 with 9:10 remaining in the first half.
The Jaguars responded a few minutes later as Angelo Legaretta hauled in the 22-yard touchdown pass. VHS was successful on the two-point conversion which allowed it to take its first lead of the game, going up 20-19.
Valley appeared poised to add to its lead with the ball inside the five, but the Jaguars defense held and forced a turnover on downs, giving the offense the ball back with some momentum.
However, the momentum went away on the very next play as the Jaguars fumbled and gave Valley the ball back at the four-yard-line. Running back Nick Cortez converted the opportunity for the Vikings and they took a 25-20 lead, which they would hold into halftime.
In the second half, Valencia scored the lone touchdown with 8:27 left in the third quarter. Isaiah Vigil broke free with a 43-yard touchdown run on a sweep towards the visiting sideline. The Jaguars were able to add the two-point conversion as well and take a 28-25 lead which proved to be enough to secure the win.
Both teams struggled mightily to hang on to the ball, as Valencia turned it over six times according to unofficial stats. The Jaguars got lucky, however, and only one of those turned into points for the Vikings. Four of those turnovers came in the second half, including two in the final five minutes of game time. With 4:32 left, the Jaguars were inside the ten-yard-line with a chance to ice the game, but an interception ripped away the chance. Vigil gave his team the ball back with a pick of his own, but a fumble on the exchange a minute later gave Valley another chance to steal the win. Once again, the Jaguar defense did its job, forcing a turnover on downs. VHS was in a position to run out the clock with a minute and a half remaining, but Ryan Thompson couldn’t handle the snap and the Vikings got yet another chance, but once again came up empty. Tempers boiled over and the two teams had to be separated with about 30 seconds remaining before the clock finally ran out and Valencia secured its second win of the year. The Jags finished the season at 2-7, 1-2 in district play, while Valley ends the year without a win at 0-10.
