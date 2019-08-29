Valencia High School’s volleyball team (1-0) opened the season with a win on Tuesday night, beating the visiting Alamogordo Lady Tigers in five sets (25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 15-5).
The Lady Jaguars started fast and won the first two sets easily, responding to every Alamogordo run with one of their own. The energy level on the bench was high, and the group didn’t seem phased when the Lady Tigers would string together points. Things changed in the third set, however, as the energy seemed to drop. The Lady Tigers found their footing and seemed to improve the communication on the floor, as well as benefiting from some unforced errors by the Lady Jaguars.
Valencia was forced to take its first timeout of the match down 16-11 in the third set as the team attempted to rally. The team was able to rally and close the deficit some, but the Tigers were able to close it out and win the set 25-19.
The fourth set was tightly contested in the early stages, but a noticeable drop off in energy from the Lady Jaguars allowed Alamogordo to pull away and win 25-14.
In the decisive fifth set, the Lady Jaguars led from the start. They recaptured the energy from early in the match and quickly jumped out to a 7-3 lead, forcing an Alamogordo timeout. Things didn’t improve for the Lady Tigers after, as they were forced to call another timeout at 13-5 before Valencia secured the victory at 15-5.
VHS returns to action on Friday, Sept. 6 in the Moriarty Tournament. An opponent for that match has not been announced.
