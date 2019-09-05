The Valencia County Grinders 13U team were finalists in the USSSA Labor Day Tournament and won the silver ring. Pictured from left to right are Alex Garcia, Leonardo Vega, Seferino Romero, Edwin Chavez, Damacio Carrasco, Alvaro Martinez, JD Serafin, Xzavier Scanland, James O’Hara and Jacob O’Hara.
