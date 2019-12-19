The Women’s Golf Association concluded its 2019 season with a delicious Christmas luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 15. Installation of incoming officers was conducted, and various awards for the season were given out.
Officers for the upcoming season are Cindy Hill, president; Fran Griffeth, vice president; Marilyn Winters, secretary; and Kathy Burrow, treasurer. They replace Jeannie Burleson, president; Cindy Hill, vice president; Beverly Turley, secretary, and Kathy Burrow, repeating treasurer.
Awards presented at the luncheon included the Ringer Board winners for the season: Berta Murzyn, flight one, Joanne Romero, flight two and Marilyn Winters, flight three. Receiving the award for most improved player was Janice Prescott, and recognition was given to Berta Murzyn for scoring an eagle and numerous birdies and chip-ins throughout the season.
Play days in November, including the Turkey Shoot, were limited due to inclement weather, but chip-ins were scored by Marilyn Winters, Edie Redfearn-Moore, Jeannie Burleson and Regina Trujillo.
As a thank you to the Tierra Del Sol staff and workers for all their hard work throughout the year, the ladies provided a potluck lunch on Thursday.
Play for the 2020 season will begin in March. Ladies who would like to join the association are encouraged to contact Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.