The month was a busy one for the Women’s Golf Association, highlighted by the annual Fall Frolics Tournament on Monday, Oct. 21, in which more than 50 ladies participated.
Local winners were all in the second flight, with Jeannie Burleson, Judy Thompson, Regina Trujillo and Berta Murzyn all placing first gross.
First net honors went to Dorothy Lindberg, Marilyn Winters, Fran Griffeth and Cindy Hill.
Lina Castillo, Denis Harris, Cleo Wersonick and Marla Wersonick placed second net.
Longest drive winners in their respective handicap divisions were Lindberg, Berta Murzyn and Lina Castillo.
In other action, Murzyn, Beth Taylor and Griffeth competed for the Ultimate Ace title, with Murzyn the winner.
Birdies during the month were scored by Kathy Burrow and Murzyn, who had three. C. Wersonick, Thompson, Anna Martinez and Beverly Turley notched a chip-in each.
Several ladies competed in the Sierra del Rio Golf Tournament in Elephant Butte on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The team of Murzyn, Burleson, Hill and Edie Redfearn-Moore placed first net in the second flight, with Hill scoring first in the closest to the pin category.
Sharon Welch played with a non-local team that placed low gross in flight three.
November will wrap up season play for the WGA. The Turkey Shoot on Wednesday, Nov. 20, highlighted the month. Weather permitting there will be regular play days on the other Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Ladies who are interested in joining the WGA next year should watch the News-Bulletin for announcements of the opening dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.