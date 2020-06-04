After a long layoff from golf action, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave the nod for golf courses across the state to reopen. The Women’s Golf Association at Tierra Del Sol resumed play on May 6, with a scramble format play day. The team of Cindy Hill, Regina Trujillo, Kathy Burrow and Jeannie Burleson was the winner.
The eclectic tournament was played on May 13 and 20th. This tournament awards low net players over the two-day event. Winners in the 18-hole divisions were Regina Trujillo in flight one and Kathy Burrow in flight two. Placing first in flight one of the nine-hole division was Joanne Romero, with Dorothy Lindberg placing first in flight two.
On May 27, a regular play day, Edie Redfearn Moor scored first low gross in the first flight of the 18-hole division, with Regina Trujillo placing first low net. In the second flight, Cleo Wersonick placed first low gross and Kathy Burrow place first low net. In the nine-hole division, low gross went to Fran Griffeth, and first low net was Joanne Romero.
Throught the month, chip-ins were scored by Cleo Wersonick, Edie Redfearn-Moore, Cindy Hill, Mary Ann Martinez, Beverly Turley and Regina Trujillo scored two chip-ins.
In addition to play day action in June, there will be an Ace Day competition, and the President’s Cup will be played on June 17.
Ladies who would like to join the WGA can call Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
