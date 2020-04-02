The Women’s Golf Association at Tierra Del Sol was only able to play on two of the Wednesdays during March. On March 4, after a group lesson led by Clinton Tabet on chipping, the ladies played a scramble, followed by their lunch and meeting.
Bad weather canceled play on March 11, but the ladies played on March 18.
Low gross for the 18-hole players was won by Edie Redfearn-Moore, with Jeannie Burleson scoring low net.
In the nine-hole category, Cindy Hill was low gross and low net was Joanne Romero.
Moore recorded a chip in.
By order of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, courses across the state were closed the next week in response to the coronavirus COVID-19.
Play will resume when those orders are lifted.
Ladies who would like to join the WGA can call Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
