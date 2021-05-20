Belen Summer Recreation Program
Session 1: June 14-July 2
Registration through Friday, May 28
Cost: $150 per child
Session 2: July 12-30
Registration through June 5
Cost: $150 per child
Youth Volleyball
Season starts Aug. 2
Registration through Aug.2
Cost: $45
Youth flag football
Season starts Aug. 30
Registration through Aug. 9
Cost: $65 per child
For more information, call Shawn Ammons at 966-2703
Los Lunas Summer Recreation Program
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Week-to-week basis: June 7-July 2 and July 12-30
Limited to a total of 60 children; ages 5-12
Cost: $30 per week
Registration opens at 5 p.m., Friday, May 21, at loslunasnm.gov. For more information, call 352-7662.
Summer Meals
Belen Consolidated Schools
Meals will be served Monday through Friday, starting Monday, June 21, through Friday, July 23. There will be no meal service on July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Meals are free to anyone ages 1 to 18 years; adults are $5.
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Belen High School
•Central Elementary
•Rio Grande Elementary
Indoor dining will be offered at these locations as long as Valencia County is either green or turquoise.
Lunch will be served curbside only from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following schools:
•Dennis Chavez Elementary
•La Merced Elementary
•La Promesa Elementary
12:15-12:45 p.m.
•Gil Sanchez Elementary
Participation will determine the continuation of meals provided for the entire five weeks at these sites.
Los Lunas Schools
Meals will be served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, July, 23. There will be no meal service on July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Free, drive-thru meals will be served at:
•Ann Parish Elementary School
•Daniel Fernandez Park
•Los Lunas High School
•Peralta Elementary School
Children ages 1 through 18 will receive free breakfast, lunch and a snack; children must be in the car to receive meals. Adult meals are available for $7.
